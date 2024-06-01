ADVERTISEMENT

Keep sufficient stock of sowing seeds, fertilizers over monsoon: DC

Updated - June 01, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

‘In view of a prediction of above normal rainfall, all measures have to be in place so that farmers do not face any difficulty in the current sowing season’

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra presiding over a meeting with regard to the supply of fertilizers, sowing seeds, and pesticides to farmers in view of monsoon, in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In view of a prediction of above normal rainfall this year, the Deputy Commissioner, K.V. Rajendra on Saturday told the officers concerned to ensure sufficient stocks of sowing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides and said that there should not be any complaints of shortage of these items during the current sowing season.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a meeting with the suppliers and dealers of farm implements ahead of the onset of monsoon, in Mysuru, he directed the assistant directors of agriculture to ensure that there should not be any uncertainty in the availability of sowing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides during the 2024-25 farm season. They need to monitor in every taluk the availability of the stocks so that there was no shortage for farmers, he said.

He told the fertilizer dealers and suppliers that they need to provide fertilizers of farmers’ choice and they should not distribute other than what is sought by the farmers. The prescribed price of fertilizer has to be charged from the farmers. If the selling cost was overpriced, then action can be taken, he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commissioner said the dealers and the distributors must provide valid bills to the farmers for their purchases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He directed the Transport Department officials and the joint director of agriculture to hold meetings with the truck owners’ association concerning the hike in the transportation cost of fertilizers and other farm items. As they have fixed higher transportation costs, the officers need to talk to the association and ensure there was no disruption in the supply of fertilizers in the season.

He told the dealers of farm implements and also retailers to support and cooperate with the department in making farmers go for crop insurance during the 2024-25 season. They should put up posters in their shops on crop insurance and motivate farmers to avail the insurance.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner released posters on crop insurance and pamphlets that will be distributed among the suppliers for subsequent distribution among the farmers.

Joint Director of Agriculture Chandrashekar, fertilizer dealers associations from Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts, and officials from the various departments were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US