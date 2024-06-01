Keep sufficient stock of sowing seeds, fertilizers over monsoon: DC

In view of a prediction of above normal rainfall this year, the Deputy Commissioner, K.V. Rajendra on Saturday told the officers concerned to ensure sufficient stocks of sowing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides and said that there should not be any complaints of shortage of these items during the current sowing season.

During a meeting with the suppliers and dealers of farm implements ahead of the onset of monsoon, in Mysuru, he directed the assistant directors of agriculture to ensure that there should not be any uncertainty in the availability of sowing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides during the 2024-25 farm season. They need to monitor in every taluk the availability of the stocks so that there was no shortage for farmers, he said.

He told the fertilizer dealers and suppliers that they need to provide fertilizers of farmers’ choice and they should not distribute other than what is sought by the farmers. The prescribed price of fertilizer has to be charged from the farmers. If the selling cost was overpriced, then action can be taken, he warned.

The Deputy Commissioner said the dealers and the distributors must provide valid bills to the farmers for their purchases.

He directed the Transport Department officials and the joint director of agriculture to hold meetings with the truck owners’ association concerning the hike in the transportation cost of fertilizers and other farm items. As they have fixed higher transportation costs, the officers need to talk to the association and ensure there was no disruption in the supply of fertilizers in the season.

He told the dealers of farm implements and also retailers to support and cooperate with the department in making farmers go for crop insurance during the 2024-25 season. They should put up posters in their shops on crop insurance and motivate farmers to avail the insurance.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner released posters on crop insurance and pamphlets that will be distributed among the suppliers for subsequent distribution among the farmers.

Joint Director of Agriculture Chandrashekar, fertilizer dealers associations from Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts, and officials from the various departments were present.