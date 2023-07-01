Keep ready an alternative plan for water supply if monsoon fails, officials told

July 01, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

Senior IAS officer and Mysuru district In-charge Secretary S.Selva Kumar on Saturday told officials here to prepare an alternative plan for ensuring drinking water supply in rural areas in case of failure of monsoon in the coming days.

An interim plan had to be kept ready for supplying fodder and drinking water, Mr. Kumar said.

Presiding over the district-level KDP meeting, he said rains were expected this month but alternative measures were necessary for making drinking water available if rainfall was deficient. No town or village must face water crisis, Mr. Kumar directed the senior district officials.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said there won’t be a water crisis until August 15. In case of no rains, water could be drawn from the dead storage levels in KRS and Kabini dams. Water conservation awareness among the people had become all the more important now and people must judiciously use water in the wake of deficient rains.

Comparatively, nearly 35 per cent of less rain had been recorded in April and May and therefore the water levels in the dams had depleted. However, the district had sufficient fodder stock and a fodder crisis appeared unlikely, he added.

Executive Engineer V. Suresh Babu said a ₹110.62 crore action plan had been prepared for taking up works in rural areas as an alternative measure for water supply in case of no rains in the days ahead. In this regard, spot inspection of places where the works had been proposed had also been completed.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, work orders had been issued to some works while work orders for a few others would be issued soon. More than 650 works had been completed under the mission.

The Joint Director of Agriculture said a 22.8 per cent rain deficit had been recorded in June. Tobacco crops may be affected because of scarce rains in Hunsur, Periyapatna, Sargur, and Mysuru areas.

He said 10,000 quintals of Jyothi paddy seeds had been ordered because of the demand from farmers for the paddy variety.

Steps had been taken to prevent sale of spurious paddy seeds and vigilance teams were on the job. There was no fertilizer shortage in the district, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner told officials to take steps for appointing anganwadi workers and assistants much before the retirement of the existing staff.

He said measures had been taken for the completion of B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the city. The additional funds required for its completion had been brought to the notice of the Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa.

MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said tenders had been invited for the preparation of DPR for peripheral ring road in the city. The estimated project cost of the project was ₹1,594 crore and a sum of ₹900 crore alone is required for land acquisition, he said.

A proposal had been sent to the government for establishing a separate hospital at Choranahalli in Varuna hobli, said DHO K.H. Prasad. A 2.2 acres of land had been identified for the hospital project.

Additional dialysis units were required for H.D. Kote and Periyapatna taluk hospitals, and the matter had been brought to the notice of the district Minister, he told the meeting.

