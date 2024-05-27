Keep nation first, Jagdeep Dhankhar tells students

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has exhorted students to always keep the nation first and not be guided by financial considerations while serving humanity.

Delivering the convocation address at the 14th Convocation of the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) Deemed to be University in Belagavi on Monday, he said: “Fiscal considerations have to take a backstage. Service has to be your primary motto.”

Mr. Dhankhar said that students with high academic qualifications will be an asset to the country and they will become an integral part of India’s development story.

He called upon students to be catalysts for facilitating Viksit Bharat@2047 and appealed to them to ensure that India regains its past glory and became the most developed nation of the world by 2047.

Advising students, the Vice-President asked students not to fear failure but keep working for the betterment of society.

Describing the convocation as a milestone and an unforgettable moment in the life of every student and teacher, he asked students to never stop learning. “It is a myth that learning stops when you get a degree. Always keep learning. It has to be your most stable companion,” he said.

On Indian civilisation, he said: “At present, Bharat is the fastest developing major economy on the globe. Our march is sustainable and for the welfare of the entire humanity.”

Chancellor of KAHER and Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore presided over the convocation. Welcoming the gathering, Vice-Chancellor of KAHER M. Nitin Gangane spoke about the achievements of the academy and said that in the last 18 years, KAHER has earned national and international recognition in the field of health sciences education and research.

Honorary doctorate

For the first time, KAHER awarded an honorary degree (Honoris causa), Doctor of Science (D.Sc), to Richard Derman, Vice-Provost, Global Affairs, Director of Global Health Research and Professor of Obstetrics and Gyanaecology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, U.S., in recognition and appreciation of his significant contribution for overall global health initiatives, including collaborative research, educational exchanges and clinical initiation.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Derman thanked the faculty and researchers at KAHER who have worked with him for 23 years. He said that he is humbled to be the first recipient of D.Sc (Honoris causa).

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Sudesh Jagdeep Dhankar, Registrar of KAHER M.S. Ganachari, members of the Board of Management of KLE Society and KAHER, Academic Council, deans of various faculties, heads of various departments and students were present.

1,739 degrees

A total of 1,739 degrees were awarded in various disciplines of Health Science, including 39 gold medals for their academic achievements in their respective courses and specialties.

The degrees included 30 Ph.Ds, 13 post-doctoral (DM/M.Ch), 644 post-graduate, 1,023 undergraduate, nine post-graduate diplomas, four diplomas, five fellowships and 11 certificate course certificates.