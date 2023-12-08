Keep Manikanth Rathod away from Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, State govt. urged

December 08, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Yadgir

A spokesperson of the District Congress Committee Samson Malikeri has demanded that the State government, particularly the Home Department, take action to keep BJP leader Manikanth Rathod away from Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

In a release here on Thursday, Mr. Malikeri, who is a former Yadgir CMC member, said that Mr. Rathod met with an accident near Chepetla village on November 19, 2023 when he was proceeding to Kalaburagi from Gurmitkal.

But, suppressing the facts of the road accident, Mr. Rathod had said that he was attacked by some men near Shahabad and also made baseless allegations accusing Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge of attacking him, he said.

Now, after police investigation, the allegations made against Mr. Kharge have been proved false. Therefore, the Police Department should take immediate legal action to keep him (Mr. Rathod) away from Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, he added.

