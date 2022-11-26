Keep experimenting with new projects, students told

November 26, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga:

The science fest - Avishkar - organised by The Hindu in School in Shivamogga on Saturday received an impressive response. As many as 120 teams of students from different schools took part in the programme.

The science projects and models they presented ranged from eco-friendly pots to rainwater harvesting, from types of motion to a gun to scare monkeys. The panel of judges included experienced science teachers. The students explained their concepts and innovative ideas enthusiastically to the judges.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, who inaugurated the event, said such events help students nurture their creativity. “The activity you have done for the fest should not be limited for the day. You should remain curious to know new things and to experiment with new projects”, he said.

He advised students to focus on their studies to ensure smooth sailing in the coming years. “Many who could not focus on right things at the right age have been struggling hard to even earn their daily bread”, he said. He also appealed to parents to encourage their children to choose a career of their liking.

Appreciating The Hindu for organising the event, he said he had been a regular reader of newspapers since his student days. “I followed this newspaper regularly when I was preparing for UPSC exams. This newspaper is known for reporting facts”, he said.

Yuvaraj Jain, chairman of Excellent PU College in Moodbidri, every child is unique and he or she would require guidance to excel in the field of their choice. The students should develop good habits that shape the future, he said.

P.R. Parameshwarappa, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, told students to keep their curiosity intact so that it could drive them to invent new things. D. Poornima, Principal of DVS Polytechnic College, spoke on the occasion. M.J. Mathew, Manager of The Hindu Group of Publications, welcomed the guests. Surendra K. Shetty, Deputy Manager, presented a vote of thanks. Nagashree rendered invocation and Bharathi Ramesh compered the proceedings.

Prize winners

K.P. Bhoomika and Rachana Patil A.B of S.Ramaiah Sarvodaya Girls High School won the first prize that carried a cash prize of ₹5,000. They presented a project on eco-friendly pots. The students presented the project with the guidance of their teacher K.M. Hema

Adithya R. and Purvik Gowda M. of Royal Diamond School won the second prize that carried a cash prize of ₹3,000. Bilvateja M.N. and Vardhan S.Belagur of Jain Public School won the third prize that carried ₹1,000 in cash. All the winners got a memento and a certificate, besides books.

Consolation prize winners: Spandana M. and Apeksha R. of S. Ramaiah Sarvodaya Girls High School, Samrat D.V. and Venkatesh N. of Sri Ramakrishna Vidya Niketan, Ghazaneer Sultana M. and Manvitha H.K of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vaishak B.C. and Samith B.C. of Girideepam English High School, M.V.Hemanth Kumar and Mohammed Abeeb of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Govardhana Gowda S. and Sujith P.Shetty of Shree Ramakrishna Vidya Niketana, Srujan K.S. and Chirag S.C of Sri Adichunchanagiri High School.

Yuvaraj Jain, S.Rajashekhar, Secretary of DVS group of institutions, and Girish of MadhuShree Products presented the prizes to the winners. Pushparaj Badiyadka conducted a workshop for teachers and parents on the occasion.

Sponsors

Excellent P.U College, Moodbidri is the title sponsor of the programme. DVS group of institutions is the venue partner, MadhuShree products- RAAGIDAY biscuits is the snack partner and TV Bharath is the telecast partner of the event at Shivamogga. Hi-Five Group and JN Stay and Study Home sponsored gifts.