Keep divisive forces away from campus: AIDSO

Students led by AIDSO members staging a demonstration in Dharwad on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

09 February 2022 21:19 IST

Several students led by members of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Wednesday condemning what they termed as divisive politics on campus by the BJP-led State Government.

Leading the demonstration, district president of AIDSO Mahanthesh Bilur said that at a time when the issue of hijabis in court, the BJP Government in the State had issued a government order on uniforms in schools and colleges without waiting for court order, which was highly condemnable.

Freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and others wanted religion to be kept out of education and also wanted religion to be an individual’s personal choice. Swami Vivekananda has also said that religion has no role in ensuring social justice. But instead of keeping religion out of education, successive governments have mixed religion with it more often, he said.

Subhas Chandra Bose has said that in the fight against religious fanaticism, secular education is the solution. At a time when governments are continuously attacking students and education, the unity of students has become crucial. If the student community is divided on the basis of caste and religion, its fight will get weakened and it will be the ultimate sufferer. It is time students realised this conspiracy and make concerted efforts to keep divisive forces away from campus, he added.