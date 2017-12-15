Keep communal BJP at bay, CM exhorts party workers

While exhorting party workers to keep what he termed the communal BJP at bay in the coming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government was not facing the usual anti-incumbency factor in the days leading to the polls.

“The BJP seems to be leaving no stone unturned to come to power. This includes spreading lies, making baseless allegations and also provoking communal violence. Apart from this, you have all seen the BJP rule which was mired in large-scale corruption. Compared to the BJP rule, the Congress has implemented all the promises made to the people. Keeping these issues in mind, see to it that the BJP does not come to power,” he said.

Evokes laughter

Addressing a largely attended party workers convention here on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP and its leaders, including State unit B.S. Yeddyurappa, and evoked laughter among the audience with his criticism of Sab ka saath, Sab ka Vikas slogan of the BJP and Mr. Yeddyurappa’s Mission 150 plan.

He said that the BJP was now talking of Dalits and Mr. Yeddyurappa and his team were visiting Dalit houses without doing anything for them when in power.

‘Only Cong. can do it’

“With what moral right the BJP talks of welfare of all without involving all communities. It is only the Congress that can ensure social justice, equality and welfare of all communities,” he said.

Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister in-charge of district, Dinesh Gundu Rao, executive president, KPCC, Amaregouda Byyapur, former MLA, were among others who spoke.