‘Keep an eye on pvt. hospitals’

Official issues directive to Mysuru district administration

The Mysuru district in-charge Secretary, N. Jayaram, on Tuesday told the district administration to take all necessary measures so that the private hospitals promptly follow the government guidelines on COVID-19, including the display of information on patients and bed availability.

During a meeting with the senior district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Superintendent of Police C.B. Rhyshanth, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others, on COVID-19 situation in the district, Mr. Jayaram said display of COVID-19 related details at the reception counters in some private hospitals is not on the expected lines. The teams constituted by the district administration for monitoring private hospitals must take note of such happenings and act so that the government directives are complied with in toto.

Mr Jayaram told the meeting to engage counsellors for counselling those taking treatment at COVID-19 hospitals and those under home isolation. This is basically to boost their confidence and help them deal with the pandemic without any panic.

With regard to marriages and other events, the public are supposed to follow the revised protocols in holding the events, restricting the number of invitees, and COVID-19 patients suffering from various other ailments should be monitored.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said the cases in Mysuru have declined but there should not be any room for complacency and all precautions had to be complied with. The number of tests per day had been increased and nearly 1,000 beds are presently available in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres