Keep abreast of new criminal laws, students told

As new criminal laws have come into force, it is important for law students to update themselves and have a thorough understanding of the new criminal laws, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar has said.

He was inaugurating a special awareness programme on new criminal laws organised by Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) in association with Ministry of Communications, State Information and Public Relations Department in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner said that it is crucial that law students understand the changes between the old and new criminal laws so that they can apply them properly in the delivery of justice.

He called upon students to make good use of the opportunities made available to them and give importance to efficient use of time.

Only perseverance and smart study will help in getting top positions, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of KSLU C. Basavaraju said that new criminal laws will facilitate early delivery of justice by punishing criminals. He said that under the old criminal laws, it used to take time for criminals to get punished, but under the new laws, it will be quick.

Muralidhar Karabhari of the Ministry of Communications spoke about the objectives of the awareness programme and about the various government schemes.

A former judge S.H. Mittalkod, assistant professor M.K. Matolli, advocate Rajesh Navalgimath delivered talks on various aspects of the new criminal laws.

Winners of the debate, elocution and PPT presentation competition on the new criminal laws were given away prizes on the occasion.

Registrar of KSLU Anuradha Vastrad, Registrar (Evaluation) Ratna Bharamagoudar and others were present.