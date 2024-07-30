GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keep abreast of new criminal laws, students told

‘Understand the changes between the old and new criminal laws so that they can be applied properly in the delivery of justice’

Published - July 30, 2024 08:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar inaugurating a special awareness programme on new criminal laws at Karnataka State Law University in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar inaugurating a special awareness programme on new criminal laws at Karnataka State Law University in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

As new criminal laws have come into force, it is important for law students to update themselves and have a thorough understanding of the new criminal laws, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar has said.

He was inaugurating a special awareness programme on new criminal laws organised by Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) in association with Ministry of Communications, State Information and Public Relations Department in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner said that it is crucial that law students understand the changes between the old and new criminal laws so that they can apply them properly in the delivery of justice.

He called upon students to make good use of the opportunities made available to them and give importance to efficient use of time.

Only perseverance and smart study will help in getting top positions, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of KSLU C. Basavaraju said that new criminal laws will facilitate early delivery of justice by punishing criminals. He said that under the old criminal laws, it used to take time for criminals to get punished, but under the new laws, it will be quick.

Muralidhar Karabhari of the Ministry of Communications spoke about the objectives of the awareness programme and about the various government schemes.

A former judge S.H. Mittalkod, assistant professor M.K. Matolli, advocate Rajesh Navalgimath delivered talks on various aspects of the new criminal laws.

Winners of the debate, elocution and PPT presentation competition on the new criminal laws were given away prizes on the occasion.

Registrar of KSLU Anuradha Vastrad, Registrar (Evaluation) Ratna Bharamagoudar and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.