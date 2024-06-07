GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Keep a watch over water levels in streams, Dharwad officials told

With monsoon intensifying, the Deputy Commissioner chairs a District Disaster Management Authority meeting

Published - June 07, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairing a District Disaster Management Authority meeting in Dharwad on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. asked officials to be prepared for the monsoon.

Chairing a District Disaster Management Authority meeting in Dharwad on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. asked officials to be prepared for the monsoon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the monsoon rain intensifying in Dharwad district, Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority Divya Prabhu G.R.J has called upon officials to keep a watch over water levels in the Tuppari Halla and the Benni Halla, two major streams in the district.

Chairing a District Disaster Management Authority meeting in Dharwad on Friday, she asked panchayat development officers and village administration officers to be at the headquarters to ensure regular watch over the water levels in the two streams and take precautionary measures.

She also directed the officials of the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Police to take precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life in the wake of continuous rainfall.

In case of a spate in the streams, steps should be taken to immediately shift the residents to safer places, while farmers should get timely supply of seeds and fertilisers, she said.

Ms. Divya Prabhu pointed out that because of the good rainfall, several borewells are getting recharged and asked the officials to review the use of private borewells if the borewells belonging to local bodies get recharged.

She also asked the officials to review the need for continuing fodder banks at several places as the demand for fodder has come down because of availability of green fodder due to rain.

Pointing out that already 22% sowing has been completed in the last one week, she asked the officials to not give scope for creating artificial scarcity of seeds and fertilisers. Any ploy to sell seeds and fertilisers at high prices should be immediately checked, she said.

‘Expedite work’

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials of the Public Works Department to expedite the work on the connecting bridge to Kambaraganavi village and complete it on priority basis.

Taking exception to the absence of some officials in the meeting, she warned that strict action will be taken against unauthorised absence. She also asked the officials to provide accurate details on damage caused to houses and not to yield to pressure from anyone for providing incomplete and false reports.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D., Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Vijaykumar Ajur, Health Officer Shashi Patil and other officials were present.

