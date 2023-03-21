ADVERTISEMENT

Keep a watch on Ugadi ‘gifts’ to voters: Mandya DC

March 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna on Tuesday told the officers overseeing the preparations for the ensuing elections to keep a close watch on the freebies distributed to voters on the occasion of Ugadi festival.

“The electoral malpractices may occur by luring voters with freebies, money, lunch or dinner and other attractions. In view of this, the officers must be alert and keep a watch on those activities,” the DC told a meeting of officers at his office.

Flying squads and sector officers have been appointed. They must report to their higher officials if they come across any activities deemed suspicious or intended to entice voters, he directed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police N. Yatish, ZP CEO Shantha L Hulmani and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US