Keep a watch on Ugadi ‘gifts’ to voters: Mandya DC

March 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna on Tuesday told the officers overseeing the preparations for the ensuing elections to keep a close watch on the freebies distributed to voters on the occasion of Ugadi festival.

“The electoral malpractices may occur by luring voters with freebies, money, lunch or dinner and other attractions. In view of this, the officers must be alert and keep a watch on those activities,” the DC told a meeting of officers at his office.

Flying squads and sector officers have been appointed. They must report to their higher officials if they come across any activities deemed suspicious or intended to entice voters, he directed.

Superintendent of Police N. Yatish, ZP CEO Shantha L Hulmani and others were present.