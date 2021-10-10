Keep a vigil on suspicious newcomers: Jnanendra

MANGALURU

10 October 2021 01:31 IST

The Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday asked police to identify suspicious newcomers in their respective station jurisdictions and added that infiltration from Bangladesh was a challenge in the State.

At a function organised to inaugurate police staff quarters in Udupi, the Minister said the police should prepare a list of suspicious people who would have arrived in their jurisdiction.

There were chances of conspirators wooing such infiltrators by getting them ration and Aadhar cards. Hence it was a question of national security, the Minister said.

The police were also investigating the satellite calls made from the State’s forest regions. A Central Government team was in touch with the State police after such satellite calls were ascertained, he said.