Keep a close watch on scanning centers in Kodagu, Minister tells officials

December 18, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

With the unearthing racket of sex determination and female foeticide in some parts of the State, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao on Monday told the health authorities in Kodagu to remain alert and keep a close watch on the diagnostic centers with periodic inspections to prevent any illegal practices.

He told the district administration and the health authorities to view female foeticide seriously and take stringent steps in the wake of reports of illegal practices of sex determination in some districts.

The Minister was presiding over a meeting in Madikeri to review the progress of the Health Department and the implementation of various development works.

Kodagu has 29 diagnostic centers equipped with scanning facilities and not a single complaint has been reported about them in the last 21 years. It is important to check whether all is well in these centers, the Minister told the meeting.

The information of no complaint against the scanning centers gives a suspicion as to whether there is any nexus between the diagnostic centers and doctors, charged Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna.

The Minister later told the health officials to conduct surprise inspections on the diagnostic centers and collect information from the public if anything wrong was happening which has not come to the knowledge of the authorities.

The act that prohibits sex determination has to be strictly enforced, he said.

The Minister directed the officials to launch a crackdown on illegal scanning centers. Only licensed centers have to be allowed to operate, he ordered.

The Minister said Kodagu will soon be getting required manpower since the district was in need of doctors and specialists. Kodagu will be treated as a special case and doctors will be deployed soon, he promised.

He said 498 posts are vacant in Kodagu out of 1,336 sanctioned posts. As many as 838 staff are presently working. The vacant posts will also be filled up.

DHO Satish Kumar spoke about the implementation of various programmes.

The Minister sought accurate data on the status instead of facts and figures that appear unreal. Biometric attendance is a must in hospitals, he directed.

MLA Mantar Gowda sought specialists for Kodagu as the district lacks skilled and specialist doctors. He also sought an MRI scan and other testing equipment.

Health Commissioner Randeep and NHM Director Naveen Bhat were present. Deputy Commissioner Venkatraja and Zilla Panchayat CEO Varnit Negi were also present.