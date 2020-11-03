KEA withholds architecture rank list

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) which conducts Common Entrance Test (CET), the gateway to professional courses including engineering, has withheld the ranking list B.Arch under KCET 2020, according to a KEA release. This, even though the rank list was released on October 30.

While deciding the rankings, 50% marks from PU/12 is considered along with 50% from either National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or the score obtained in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), whichever is higher. However, the results of JEE paper 2 was announced in percentile and the other parameters are in scores.

The KEA had released the rank based on JEE percentile. Due to this mismatch, students who had scored well in NATA had not got good ranking compared to those who had taken JEE.

The move comes after several candidates complained of discrepancies in calculating the marks. The KEA has said that it would rectify the issue after consulting the concerned departments and organisations.