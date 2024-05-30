ADVERTISEMENT

KEA urged to declare CET results

Published - May 30, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has demanded immediate announcement of Common Entrance Test (CET) results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This time the confusion in the KCET exam has created problems for the upcoming academic year. Even though the result of COMED-K is out, the result of CET has not been published to date. On the one hand, the inclusion of non-curricular questions in the CET question paper had created anxiety among the students, now the CET result is getting delayed, which has further increased the anxiety among the students and parents,” said a press release from AIDSO.

Every year, there is an attempt to make up for academic activities that were delayed due to COVID-19 for the last two years. But, this time, due to the delay in the CET results, the start of another academic year is getting delayed, said Chandrakala, District Secretary, AIDSO, Mysuru.

AIDSO has expressed worries that this will adversely affect students’ learning process and therefore urged the State government to ensure that the CET results were announced at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US