KEA urged to declare CET results

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has demanded immediate announcement of Common Entrance Test (CET) results.

“This time the confusion in the KCET exam has created problems for the upcoming academic year. Even though the result of COMED-K is out, the result of CET has not been published to date. On the one hand, the inclusion of non-curricular questions in the CET question paper had created anxiety among the students, now the CET result is getting delayed, which has further increased the anxiety among the students and parents,” said a press release from AIDSO.

Every year, there is an attempt to make up for academic activities that were delayed due to COVID-19 for the last two years. But, this time, due to the delay in the CET results, the start of another academic year is getting delayed, said Chandrakala, District Secretary, AIDSO, Mysuru.

AIDSO has expressed worries that this will adversely affect students’ learning process and therefore urged the State government to ensure that the CET results were announced at the earliest.