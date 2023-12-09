KEA to train students to fill online applications and take part in online counselling for CET

December 09, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

To ensure students do not make mistakes while filling online applications and during online counselling for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses like engineering, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has launched ‘CET Vidyarthi Mitra’, which will train Class 12 (II PUC) Science stream students across the Karnataka.

Every year, nearly 2.6 lakh students enroll for CET counselling and 1.1 lakh students for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling, both of which are completely online.

From rural areas

While filling applications and choosing seats during counselling, it is observed that several students, especially those from rural areas make mistakes. KEA pegs the number of students who commit errors in the process at a whopping 40%. In many cases, students wrongly enter their reservation details, numbers of the revenue documents, thereby depriving them of seats they are entitled to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many students don’t know how to fill the CET online application. We come across several errors every year. Some mistakes may cost the student the seat they are entitled to. To correct this, we have launched the CET Vidyarthi Mitra programme from this year and we will start the training programme soon,” said S.Ramya, Executive Director, KEA.

Training programme

As part of the training programme, KEA will train eight pre-university science teachers — four men and four women from each district — well versed with computers who will act as master trainers. These master trainers, paid by KEA, will in turn train all science stream teachers in their districts in the coming months, who will then guide students.

“The selection of master trainers is under progress and the list will be submitted to KEA soon,” said Sindhu. B. Rupesh, Director of Department of School Education (Pre-University). The master trainers are expected to be trained by year-end and they will start training other teachers through the next three months in their respective districts. The master trainers will not only be trained in the processes of filling CET online applications and to select seats in online counselling, but will also be trained in the rules and guidelines of KEA, so that they can in turn percolate awareness about this to the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.