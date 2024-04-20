KEA to revise syllabi and change question paper formats for UGCET and PGCET

April 20, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to revise and upgrade its syllabi for the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) and Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET). While syllabus for UGCET will be revised from the year 2025, syllabus for PGCET will be revised this year itself and a notification of the new syllabus will be issued in the next few days, sources in KEA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEA has also decided to change the question paper pattern for both UGCET and PGCET exams and has decided to constitute an expert committee.

The last time the KEA revised the syllabi was in 2009. The syllabi will now be revised to bring it in line with the new courses being introduced in technical education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courses in new subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics and Blockchain Technology are being introduced in technical education. However, the syllabus for UGCET is adapted from pre-university NCERT textbooks which do not include any of these subjects and the syllabus for PGCET is drawn up from engineering courses. Therefore, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) had recommended revising the syllabus for the UGCET and PGCET in accordance with the new courses.

“On the recommendation of VTU, it has been decided to revise the syllabi for both UGCET and PGCET. The existing syllabi is 15 years old. PGCET syllabus will be changed from the 2024 exam itself. A notification in this regard will be issued in a few days. We have decided to change the pattern of the CET question paper from this year as well. A committee of experts will be constituted soon. Based on their report the question paper format will be changed. This will also come into effect for PGCET this year itself, while both changes in syllabus and question paper format for UGCET will come into effect from next year,” said S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA.

Currently, KEA conducts UGCET for 60 marks for each subject and PGCET for 100 marks each. While UGCET will have 60 one-mark Multiple Choice Questions, PGCET will have 50 questions that carry one mark each and 25 questions that carry two marks each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.