KEA to hold engineering and medical course counselling simultaneously 

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the final seat allotment for Engineering and Farm Sciences (agriculture, veterinary etc.,) courses for the academic year of 2022-23 on October 28, alongside holding the first round of counselling for UG-NEET.

The seat allotment for engineering and other professional courses will be announced on Friday, after 2 p.m., and October 30 is the last date for making the first choice. November 2 is the last date for fee payment and admission ticket download. November 3 is the last date for admission of choice-1 candidates.

Meanwhile, UG-NEET counselling is also under way and Tuesday was the last date for applications. KEA is waiting for the UG medical seat matrix for State quota. KEA will conduct online document verification for these candidates from October 27 to November 3.

KEA usually conducts medical courses counselling first, followed by engineering courses counselling. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) delayed the conduct of NEET exams last year and announced NEET-2021 results in October 2021, which led to delay in counselling for medical courses, leading to much confusion.

To avoid complications this year, KEA has decided to conduct CET and NEET counselling simultaneously this year.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Ramya, Executive Director for KEA, said: “We learnt our lesson from last year. This year, most of the UGCET and UG-NEET counselling processes are in the final stage and the medical courses seat matrix will come soon. Therefore, we will conduct the UGCET and UG-NEET counselling simultaneously this year. The first round of the CET counselling for engineering courses will be held at first. Immediately after, we will start the UG-NEET counselling. After the first round of the UG-NEET counselling, we will complete the second and third round of the engineering counselling.”