KEA second round seat allotment: 1,006 candidates surrender seats, including 153 medical seats

In the second round of seat allotment conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to professional courses, including medical and engineering, 1,006 candidates who had secured seats surrendered them.

These seats will be considered for allotment in the third or extended second round, according to KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna, who made the announcement on Friday.

Among the surrendered seats, 153 candidates returned medical seats, including seven seats from government colleges. Of these, 112 seats were from the private quota, 33 from the management quota, and one seat from the NRI quota.

In dental courses, 269 seats were returned, including 105 from the government quota. In Ayurveda, 363 seats were surrendered, with 184 from the government quota.

For homeopathy courses, 76 seats were surrendered, including 44 from the government quota, and for Unani courses, 20 seats were returned, including 14 from the government quota.

In engineering, 59 seats were surrendered, while in nursing, 56 seats were given up (37 from government quota and 19 from private). Additionally, six seats in B.Pharm, one in veterinary, and two in yoga courses were also surrendered.

Candidates who have secured seats in the second round have until Saturday to report to their respective colleges.