KEA releases revised mock results of seat allotment list

August 13, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

After the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) was temporarily suspended after names of some candidates were not included in UG NEET Medical and Dental mock allocation list, the KEA has revised the mock allotment list and activated the website late on Saturday night.

On August 11, the KEA had released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) mock allotment result for 2023 for Medical, Dental, Engineering, Agriculture, Architecture and other courses, in which the authority had dropped names of candidates belonging to Kalyana Karnataka region and parts of North Karnataka region.

Several students and parents raised their voice against the confusion being created by the KEA in the medical seats mock allotment list. Students expressed displeasure after not seeing their names in the allotment list despite getting high marks.

As the confusion in the mock results came to the notice of the authority, it issued an announcement on the website at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday that the revised mock results list of Medical and Dental Courses will be released on the website by 8 p.m. on Saturday and inactivated the website links for some time.

Later, the KEA activated its official website at around 11 p.m. with a revised mock allotment list, including the names of those students who had been left out in the previous list.

The issue arose as some students from Kalyana Karnataka region who are eligible to claim seats under 371(J) submitted their RD number online. Some of them even submitted the number physically, instead of submitting them through online mode.