KEA publishes Mock Seat Allotment results for professional degree courses

August 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the Mock Seat Allotment results for professional degree courses on its website based on merit and options entered by the candidates by following the roster system.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA stated in a press release on Friday that the mock seat allotment results will provide an idea as to how likely the candidates would get seats for medical dental, engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses.

According to the release, candidates are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their preference of courses/colleges after verifying the results.

It has been informed that the eligible candidates who have not entered any options for the first round can also enter their priority of options if they are interested even after the announcement of mock seat allotment results.

It has been clarified that the final submission of options saved by the candidates will be considered for the first round of seat allotment and the real seat allotment results will be published on August 16. After the announcement of the first round of real seat allotment results, candidates will be provided with four choices. Candidates should select the correct choice in consultation with their parents.

Candidates may visit KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in for more details.

