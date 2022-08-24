KEA plans to make Dasara exhibition bigger, attractive

Highlights of this year’s exhibition will be sand museum and ‘3D video mapping on yoga’

Even as the Karnataka Exhibition Authority clarified on Wednesday that the Dasara exhibition will commence on the day of start of festivities on September 26 and not 15 days before the commencement of the celebrations, the KEA said the highlights of this year’s exhibition are the sand museum and ‘3D video mapping on yoga’.

The 90-day Dasara exhibition is happening after a gap of two years as the festivities had been scaled down owing to a pandemic. The KEA has elaborate plans to make it bigger and attractive for the visitors. The expo has been scheduled till December 24.

Mysuru’s sand artist Gowri has been asked to develop the sand museum. One of the key features of the museum is an artwork in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar. The expo will also have Cauvery Multimedia Art Gallery.

Interestingly, the KEA has proposed to launch a mobile application ahead of the festivities so that the visitors get to know what’s there in the exhibition and get details of all the exhibits by downloading the app on their mobile phones. The entire layout of expo grounds would be made available.

Giving details of the exhibition here on Wednesday, KEA chairman Srinivas Gowda said steps had to be taken to make the expo more useful for the visitors as the departments of Agriculture and Forests had been requested to have their stalls in the expo. The idea was to provide saplings and implements at subsidised prices.

Stating that the expo grounds would be a “plastic-free” zone, he said an RO plant would be set up soon to facilitate safe drinking water to visitors. With the ban on single use plastic, all efforts would be made to restrict use of banned plastic by the stalls and others in the expo.

He said the Police Department and the Health Department had been urged to deploy their personnel at the exhibition on all days. Information about Dasara and tourism around Mysuru would be made available with the people in the tourism industry putting up kiosks to share the information to tourists.

Like every year, the stalls of the State government departments and boards and corporations would be set up providing information about schemes and welfare programmes. The departments had been asked to keep their stalls ready before the opening of the expo on September 26.

The KEA has invited suggestions from the public for making the exhibition attractive, as it is happening after a gap of two years.

The KEA has invited global tenders through e-procurement portal, as it has been doing every year keeping a minimum tender bid. The revenue from the ticket sales goes to the successful bidder.