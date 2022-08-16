KEA imparts training to BEOs on hybrid model of online document verification

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the High Court trial over the CET-2021 repeaters row, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online document verification process for the CET-2022 rankholders by tallying the RD (Revenue Document) number of caste, income certificate, and Hyderabad Karnataka reservation.

The authority is training all Block Education Officers (BEOs) in conducting the hybrid model of document verification. However, sources said the KEA is waiting for the August 18 hearing in the High Court for the repeaters issue to announce the schedule of the online document verification and CET counselling.

It has, however, commenced the process of online verification of caste, income certificate, and Hyderabad Karnataka reservation by tallying the RD numbers entered by the candidate in the CET-2022 online application. The list of candidates whose RD numbers do not tally will be hosted on the website and KEA is planning to give provision to the candidates to enter the correct RD numbers.

Ramya S, executive director, KEA, said: “The CET-2022 documents online verification process has started and many candidates have wrongly mentioned the numbers of the revenue documents. Shortly, we will release the list of those candidates and they will be given additional time to correct it. We are also training the BEOs for the online educational documents verification. We will release the document verification and CET counselling schedule soon.”

This is the first time that the KEA is conducting the CET document verification in the hybrid model. Educational documents like study certificate, Kannada medium and rural quota certificates should be verified by BEOs, which is why the authority is training them in the online model.

The KEA has given the separate login ID and password to all BEOs and it will push the information of CET-2022 rank holders of respective taluks to the respective BEOs. BEO will tally the candidate’s original educational documents with the information mentioned by the candidates in the CET online application and then she/he will approve it in case the documents are correct.

Candidates one who have studied in 2 to 3 schools in various taluks should go to the respective taluk BEO and get it verified. Finally, the software will check all 10 years documents in the backend automatically.

In the process of revenue documents verification, the KEA has integrated its server with all ‘nadakacheri’ offices. The caste, income certificates and other reservation certificates will be verified automatically online on the basis of the RD numbers. The system will verify the RD numbers, student name, father and mother name with income entered by the revenue department.

For special categories like NCC, Sports, Defence and other quota, candidates were have submitted documents to the KEA, which in turn has sent them to the departments concerned for fact checking. The KEA will appoint an officer for the process who will use his digital signature and upload verified documents to the server after the departments send the list of eligible candidates.

In case a problem occurs in the online verification process , the candidates should directly visit the KEA head office and resolve the problem.