The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced extension for new registration and linking UGNEET roll number for admission to medical, dental, and AYUSH courses in Karnataka for the academic year 2024-25. In response to requests from candidates and parents, the online registration portal will now remain open up to August 19, 2024, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA informed on August 16.

Candidates who have qualified in UGNEET-2024 and are interested in applying for these courses can register, apply online, and pay the required fees. Those who have already registered need not apply again.

The KEA clarified that SC/ST/OBC eligibility criteria are applicable only to Karnataka-based candidates in those categories.

For detailed instructions regarding registration, document verification, and other procedures, candidates are encouraged to visit the KEA website.

Document verification details

Candidates in OCI/PIO/NRI/Foreign Nationals and categories 2 to 8 for St. John Medical College, Bengaluru, must appear for in-person document verification at KEA’s office at Bengaluru on August 19 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All original documents must be presented as per eligibility requirements. Candidates who have already completed document verification need not appear again.

Candidates who missed the earlier document verification sessions between August 7 to 9, or August 12 to 14 can also attend on August 19, bringing all relevant original documents for verification.

This is the final opportunity for candidates to complete the registration process for UGNEET-2024.

Final call for UG medical and AYUSH admissions

As per guidelines from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), all rounds of counselling, including the Stray Vacancy Round, will be conducted solely by KEA through online mode.

KEA urged all UGNEET-2024 qualified candidates to register online and complete the document verification process in order to be eligible for admission to under-graduate medical, dental, and AYUSH courses in Karnataka.