KEA examinations conducted under tight security measures

November 18, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The exams conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for recruitment to various posts were held in tight security in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Besides introducing hand-held and door-frame metal detectors, the authorities also used bug detectors to check for hidden electronic devices.

As per the KEAs guidelines, the candidates who followed the dress code were allowed to take examinations. The candidates were asked to remove their shoes outside the hall. Female candidates were only allowed to wear mangalsutra and toe ring. The authorities asked them to remove all other ornaments.

