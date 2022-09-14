KEA draws up alternative rank lists accounting for CET repeaters

ADVERTISEMENT
Even as the State government has challenged the September 3 High Court order on CET-2022 repeaters, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has drawn up alternative rank lists by taking into account II PUC and CET-2022 marks in 50:50 and 75:25 ratio for repeaters, in a bid to be prepared for the scenarios that might emerge.
According to these alternative rank lists, if KEA considers repeaters’ CET and II PUC marks in 75:25 ratio, only five students will find a place in the 1 to 1,000 rank category and if they consider in 50:50 ratio, 64 repeaters will fall in this category. Furthermore, as many as 10,056 students will get placed in between 1,000 to 1 lakh ranks if they consider in 75:25 ratio, while 19,801 repeaters will find place in this bracket if 50:50 ratio is taken into account.
This year, a total of 24,074 repeaters took CET-2022 for entry into professional courses like engineering. However, KEA considered II PUC marks and CET marks in 50:50 ratio for freshers and declared result. But it excluded II PUC marks of repeaters and considered only the marks obtained in the CET-2022. Repeaters had passed II PUC in 2021 without writing exams, as marks were awarded through a special scheme formulated in view of COVID-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
As per this method of marking and ranking, considering only CET marks, of the 24,074 repeaters, only 3,521 students found place in between 1,000 to 1 lakh ranks. Only one student got a place above 1,000th ranks. Only 70 students fell in between the 10,000 to 15,000 rank category and 514 students were in between the 90,000 to 1 lakh rank category.
This method of ranking was challenged in the High Court, which quashed the CET-2022 engineering rankings and ordered the State government and the KEA to redo the CET-2022 ranking by taking II PUC and CET-2022 marks even for the petitioner students (repeaters) who have passed II PUC in 2021.
-
Other States
Eight Goa Congress MLAs join BJP
-
-
The State government has now challenged this order. Meanwhile, KEA has also drawn up alternative ranking lists by way of preparation on the basis of 75:25 and 50:50 ratio of CET and Ii PUC marks.