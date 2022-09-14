KEA draws up alternative rank lists accounting for CET repeaters

Two scenarios are II PUC and CET-2022 marks in 50:50 and 75:25 ratio for repeaters

Two scenarios are II PUC and CET-2022 marks in 50:50 and 75:25 ratio for repeaters

Even as the State government has challenged the September 3 High Court order on CET-2022 repeaters, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has drawn up alternative rank lists by taking into account II PUC and CET-2022 marks in 50:50 and 75:25 ratio for repeaters, in a bid to be prepared for the scenarios that might emerge.

According to these alternative rank lists, if KEA considers repeaters’ CET and II PUC marks in 75:25 ratio, only five students will find a place in the 1 to 1,000 rank category and if they consider in 50:50 ratio, 64 repeaters will fall in this category. Furthermore, as many as 10,056 students will get placed in between 1,000 to 1 lakh ranks if they consider in 75:25 ratio, while 19,801 repeaters will find place in this bracket if 50:50 ratio is taken into account.

This year, a total of 24,074 repeaters took CET-2022 for entry into professional courses like engineering. However, KEA considered II PUC marks and CET marks in 50:50 ratio for freshers and declared result. But it excluded II PUC marks of repeaters and considered only the marks obtained in the CET-2022. Repeaters had passed II PUC in 2021 without writing exams, as marks were awarded through a special scheme formulated in view of COVID-19.

As per this method of marking and ranking, considering only CET marks, of the 24,074 repeaters, only 3,521 students found place in between 1,000 to 1 lakh ranks. Only one student got a place above 1,000th ranks. Only 70 students fell in between the 10,000 to 15,000 rank category and 514 students were in between the 90,000 to 1 lakh rank category.

This method of ranking was challenged in the High Court, which quashed the CET-2022 engineering rankings and ordered the State government and the KEA to redo the CET-2022 ranking by taking II PUC and CET-2022 marks even for the petitioner students (repeaters) who have passed II PUC in 2021.

The State government has now challenged this order. Meanwhile, KEA has also drawn up alternative ranking lists by way of preparation on the basis of 75:25 and 50:50 ratio of CET and Ii PUC marks.