KEA delays announcing mock allotment results

Bengaluru

25 November 2020 02:31 IST

Medical and dental seat aspirants who have signed up for counselling conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority said the delay in the publishing of the mock allotment results has affected their application process.

According to the seat allotment schedule, the mock allotment results were to be announced on Monday at 11 a.m., but were reportedly only announced after midnight.

Candidates hold that according to the schedule they had less than 11 hours to change their options as they had a provision to add, alter, rearrange or delete the options only till 11 a.m. on Tuesday. “According to the earlier schedule, we had 24 hours to tweak our options after the mock results were announced. We wanted to consult our mentors and change our options accordingly, as this decision affects our future. But as KEA announced the results late, we did not have sufficient time,” a candidate said.

However, KEA authorities stated that students were given additional time to change their options and could do so even after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. “We allowed students to change options till 7 p.m. on Tuesday,” a KEA official said.