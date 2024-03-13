KEA chairman refutes MP’s claim on Centre’s funding

March 13, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan on Wednesday refuted claims made by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha that the Centre has released grants for improving infrastructure at the Dasara exhibition grounds.

“This is nothing but a lie since there is no information on the funding from the Swadeshi Darshan 2 scheme of the Centre for the exhibition grounds. I have checked the documents and there is no mention of the funds exclusively for the expo grounds and the BJP leaders were making false claims,” Mr. Khan told reporters.

During the launch of Centre’s Swadeshi Darshan 2 and PRASHAD scheme in Mysuru recently, the MP had spoken on the funding for infrastructure improvement of the expo grounds, establishing permanent stalls for handicrafts unique to Mysuru and promoting them among tourists visiting Mysuru.

“The BJP leaders issued statements on the expo grounds getting ₹80 crore from the Centre which is false. Their claims were misleading and a publicity stunt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Centre has released grants under the projects but for the Mysuru zoo and others not KEA grounds,” he argued.