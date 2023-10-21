KEA cancels penalty for engineering seat cancellation after the last round allotment 

October 21, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has cancelled the penalty which used to be levied on engineering candidates who cancel their seats after getting the allotment in the last round, which was five times the usual cancellation fee.

The penalty will be returned to those who have already paid it after subtracting the course fee from it, from November 2, said S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA. The candidates should go to the KEA with necessary documents to avail the refund.

The candidates who have already secured engineering seats for the academic year of 2023-24 and wish to cancel it, should also get their cancellation letters before October 25. They would have to pay the amount fixed by the government for the same in the form of a demand draft.

“Those candidates who want to cancel the seats which have been allotted to them for which they have already paid the fee would be returned the money after withholding the course fee. Such candidates should personally come to KEA on October 25,” Ms Ramya added.

Meanwhile, a press release from the KEA also said that the last date for admissions to engineering courses has been extended to October 30 as per the circular of the All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) which was issued on October 17.

Exams in October 28 and 29 for boards and corporations

The KEA will be conducting examinations to fill up the vacant posts with various boards and corporations including KEONICS and Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation on October 28 and 29.