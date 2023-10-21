HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KEA cancels penalty for engineering seat cancellation after the last round allotment 

October 21, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has cancelled the penalty which used to be levied on engineering candidates who cancel their seats after getting the allotment in the last round, which was five times the usual cancellation fee.

The penalty will be returned to those who have already paid it after subtracting the course fee from it, from November 2, said S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA. The candidates should go to the KEA with necessary documents to avail the refund.

The candidates who have already secured engineering seats for the academic year of 2023-24 and wish to cancel it, should also get their cancellation letters before October 25. They would have to pay the amount fixed by the government for the same in the form of a demand draft. 

“Those candidates who want to cancel the seats which have been allotted to them for which they have already paid the fee would be returned the money after withholding the course fee. Such candidates should personally come to KEA on October 25,” Ms Ramya added.  

Meanwhile, a press release from the KEA also said that the last date for admissions to engineering courses has been extended to October 30 as per the circular of the All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) which was issued on October 17.  

Exams in October 28 and 29 for boards and corporations 

The KEA will be conducting examinations to fill up the vacant posts with various boards and corporations including KEONICS and Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation on October 28 and 29.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.