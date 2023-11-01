KEA Bluetooth scam will not be entrusted to CBI: Priyank Kharge

November 01, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Police Department is thoroughly investigating the KEA Bluetooth scam in which some candidates used Bluetooth devices for writing examinations conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority, and the State government is ready to conduct a high-level investigation if necessary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has said.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday, Mr. Kharge said though KEA had conducted the examination under tight security, handheld detectors and metal detectors were used in examination centres, some candidates entered the centre carrying Bluetooth devices. The police immediately arrested the candidates. Two accused are absconding.

Replying to a question about the involvement of a senior official, Mr. Kharge said that the police will go to the bottom of this scam and whoever is found involved in this case will not be spared.

Responding to a question about the BJP’s demand on handing over the case to CBI, Mr. Kharge reiterated that the police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Drought relief

Recently a delegation from the State government had met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Union Agriculture Secretary and urged to release ₹17,000 crore as drought relief. Mr. Kharge said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Centre demanding to revise norms for assistance under NDRF rules to get adequate relief funds to the farmers who have suffered crop damages, the present NDRF rules will not benefit the farmers. However, the State government will release drought relief as per SDRF rules.

The State government has also written to the Centre demanding the release of ₹700 crore of wages due to the State under MGNREGA scheme. We have also demanded the Centre to increase the working days from 100 to 150 days per year. Mr. Kharge also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for reducing the annual Budget allocation for MGNREGA from ₹89,400 crore in 2022-23 to ₹60,000 crore this year.

The Minister said that the contract for the drinking water supply project in the city has been entrusted to the L&T Company, and also directed to use pipes approved by Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), a third party inspection would be conducted, If the company was using sub-standard quality pipes, he added.