KDP review meeting: CM warns officials against delaying development works under the pretext of Dasara

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned officials against stalling or delaying development works under the pretext of Dasara.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was making the introductory remarks before reviewing the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) works for the district at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, here on Friday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government has launched various welfare programmes and they should reach the beneficiaries and the officials cannot use preparations for Dasara as an excuse to delay the implementation of public works. “Those deployed on special Dasara duties may be exempted but others cannot use the festivities as an excuse to shirk works,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah advised the district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa not to show leniency to any official found to be shirking work which will impact development and welfare programmes.

Dasara was a people’s festival and not a government function and it was the responsibility of the district administration to conduct the event in a meaningful manner. The State’s culture, heritage, and history should be reflected in the festival which will be celebrated on a grand scale this year consequent to good rains, said the Chief Minister.

The officials were told in clear terms that the five guarantee schemes launched by the government should reach the intended beneficiaries and the officials should ensure it. This should be accorded top priority and the scourge of the middlemen if any, in implementing guarantee schemes, has to be ruthlessly eliminated, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister reiterated that there was no shortage of funds for the guarantee schemes for which the State government has earmarked ₹56,000 crore per year towards their implementation and it should reach the beneficiaries.

Apart from funding the guarantee schemes, the government has been equally liberal in the allocation of resources for other development works and money earmarked for various works in the State Budget, will also be released, said the Chief Minister.

Underlining the government’s priority Mr. Siddaramaiah said that health, education, food, water, power, and road, apart from law and order were key areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this context, the officials were cautioned against delaying in the preparation of an action plan for the implementation of projects. “We are at the fag end of September and there were only six more months to implement the works and utilise the resources during the current financial year and those who are yet to prepare the action plan will be seriously dealt with,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah. He urged the officials to conscientiously discharge their responsibility and duties besides being time conscious.

On the issue of law and order, the Chief Minister said that it was the core of any administration and the economic growth and development of the State hinged on it. Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to remind the police officials that there was a direct correlation between law and order and investment coming into the State. Hence the police department should maintain high degree of vigil to prevent crime, he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Venkatesh, Social welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Yathindra, MLC, G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, and officials of the district administration were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.