The tri-monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting scheduled to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and chaired by Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat on Wednesday has been postponed, according to an official statement issued by Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri.

