KDEM’s walkathon sees good turnout

IT professionals, and top officials led by Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Thursday took part in a walkathon outside the Mysuru palace that was organized as part of The Big Tech Show-2022. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission had organised the event. KDEM Chairman B.V. Naidu, CEO Sanjeev Gupta and others were present. The Minister flagged off the 5-km long walkathon at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. After passing through the key stretches in the city center, the walkathon concluded at the same venue. The Minister and others performed Zumba workout before flagging off the walkathon. The volunteers and organisers of the event and students were present.

ADVERTISEMENT