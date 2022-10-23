KDEM’s centre of excellence to come up at VVCE campus in Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) have signed an MoU to establish a centre of excellence and train students at the VVCE campus in Mysuru.

The MoU was signed recently and the KDEM will train students of Electronics and Communication Departments from engineering colleges across the State.

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of nearly 230 companies in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector which are already operational in the city and will provide trained manpower.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Vishwanath, secretary of VVCE, said the new centre will replicate the success of a few other such centres, established by companies like L&T and Wurth Electronics at VVCE, which have helped engineering students shore up their skills required for the semi-conductor sector.

The partnership will facilitate Mysuru emerge as a city where trained and technical manpower are available for the industries.