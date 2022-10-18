KDEM plans to double IT exports from Mysuru by 2026

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), an initiative of Government of Karnataka and the technology industry, is looking to increasing IT exports from Mysuru from the present ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore by 2026.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer of KDEM Sanjeev Gupta said the talent in the IT industry in Mysuru was presently around 80,000. “Our aspiration is to take the number to 1,50,000 by 2026”, he said while hoping that events like The Big Tech Show 2022, which is scheduled to be held on October 19 and 20, will help Mysuru reach the milestone.

Fielding queries from reporters, General Manager of KDEM, Mysuru cluster, Sudheer K.S. said the proposed semiconductor plant for Mysuru is awaiting approval by the Central government. After securing approval from the State government which has also identified land for the purpose, the Isreali firm ISMC Analog Fab Pvt Ltd is in touch with the Centre.

The semiconductor plant, which is expected to be established in Mysuru at a cost of ₹22,900 crore, will bring with it an entire eco-system of allied industries. It will also create employment for a large number of professionals including mechanical and chemical engineers, besides graduates from ITI to PhD.

Mr. Gupta said Mysuru is set to become the global hub for semiconductor industry including ESDM and Cyber Security.