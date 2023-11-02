KDEM organises Women@Work conclave in Mysuru

November 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in association with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) organised Women@Work (W@W) conclave in Mysuru on Thursday, November 2, to empower women and actively participate in the workforce.

The event was held as part of the Big Tech Show at Infosys, Mysuru and organised in a bid to foster gender diversity and empower women.

Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of KDEM, who addressed the women workforce said that there is a critical need for more women to participate in manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence sectors, breaking cultural and social biases.

He also emphasised the importance of networking and said that it plays a pivotal role in empowering women to bolster their self-confidence, negotiate with finesse, and achieve excellence in their careers.

In a professional landscape where connections play a pivotal role, women who excel at networking, can leverage their contacts to access resources, share knowledge, and navigate the complexities of their chosen fields, he added.

There were panel discussions on subjects such as ‘’Reskilling and Upskilling’’, ‘’Women in India’s Tech and Digital Economy’’, ‘’Women in Life Sciences: Navigating Pathways to Success’’, where experts emphasised the need to break the cultural and social biases that have been holding women back in their professional journeys.

As part of Beyond Bengaluru initiative, ‘Mysuru Blue’, an initiative was also organised at SJCE-STEP, which saw the participation of 15 local startups and three student teams.

During the event, entrepreneurs presented their ideas to potential investors, urging them to provide the essential capital needed to bring their innovative concepts to life. The top three ‘fundable startups’ will be unveiled at an upcoming ceremony scheduled for Friday at the Big Tech Event.

The KDEM is a government initiative committed to fostering digital transformation and innovation in the State and aims to create an inclusive and thriving digital ecosystem, where every individual, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities to excel in the digital economy.