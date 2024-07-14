KDA to focus on development of 100-year-old Kannada schools

Purushottama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), said that KDA would put all efforts into developing the government Kannada-medium schools that completed 100 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the National Doctors’ Day event at Channabasava Pattadevaru Rangmandir in Bidar late on Saturday, he said that there were 220 Kannada schools that have completed 100 years and the KDA would reach out to them for their development. He also appealed to the people to join hands with KDA in its efforts to protect and develop Kannada.

“When I was working for Karnataka Sangha in New Delhi, I had asked people to donate as much as possible, right from one rupee to any amount. There are still people in society who want to generously donate for the cause. We need to tap into them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing concerns over a large number of vacancies in government schools, Mr. Bilimale stressed upon the need to fill the posts for quality education in the schools.

“There are 45,000 government Kannada schools in the State and 55,000 teachers’ posts are lying vacant in them. Such a large number of vacancies was not created overnight. If we kept on filling vacancies as and when they are created, we wouldn’t have to see this condition today. In many places, government school premises are encroached. We need to take these issues seriously,” he said.

Knowledge of Kannada lacking

Mr. Bilimale expressed concerns over the young generation not knowing the historical glory of Kannada and losing confidence in the language. “The new generation doesn’t have the knowledge of Kannada and its glorious past. That is why they don’t have confidence in it. Losing confidence in Kannada is detrimental to the language. We have taken it seriously and we will try our best to make Kannada a language that can earn you bread and butter. You all need to support our efforts,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Anjanappa, one of the dignitaries on the dais, pointed to the distinguished personalities who had studied in Kannada-medium and occupied prestigious positions and called upon the students studying in Kannada mediums not to feel inferior.

Sixteen doctors were felicitated on the occasion.

Gurubasava Pattadevaru from Bhalki Hiremath, Purnima G. from Gnyana Sudha Vidyalaya, Rajanish Wali from Wali Shree Hospital, Suresh Chennashetty from Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Abdul Qadeer from Shaheen Group of Institutions, Veerashetty Garampalli from Karnataka State Archives Department, KDA Secretary Santosh Hanagal and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.