KDA to adopt uniform method for teaching Kannada to non-Kannadigas

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has decided to formulate a uniform teaching methodology and text material for teachers imparting knowledge of Kannada to non-Kannada speaking people.

The KDA on Thursday held a meeting of teachers to elicit information and views on adoption of a uniform Kannada teaching method. It was proposed that KDA be made the single agency to supply materials, evaluate the course, and issue certificates.

Though there are a large number of teachers conducting Kannada classes for non-Kannada speaking people, they adopt different methods and materials to teach the language. Moreover, there was no single agency to evaluate and certify the courses.

T.S. Nagabharana, chairman of KDA, P.S. Muralidhar, secretary, and Abdul Rahman Pasha, member of the KDA, attended the meeting and heard opinions of teachers and discussed various issues they have been facing.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof. Pasha said it was proposed that a single methodology be adopted for teaching Kannada to non-Kannada speaking people in Bengaluru and other parts. Though KDA had been providing textbooks and other materials to teach Kannada, in their private capacity teachers have been following different textbooks and methodologies, he said.

More than a dozen teachers and representatives of various Kannada organisations participated in the meeting and expressed their views.