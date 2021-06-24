Karnataka

KDA complains on extensive use of English

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has written to Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar taking objection to extensive use of English and neglect of Kannada in the upper echelons of the administration.

The KDA has demanded action against bureaucrats responsible for this through punitive measures, including censure and withholding promotions.

“Of late, there have been several objections raised by the public on neglect of Kannada,” T.S. Nagabharana, KDA chairman, wrote in the letter on Wednesday.

The KDA recently held a meeting of all past chairpersons of the authority, which was attended by Baragur Ramachandrappa, S.G. Siddaramaiah, L. Hanumantaiah, and Mukhyamantri Chandru, and they brainstormed on the agenda for Kannada for 2020–21 that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa declared as ‘Kannada Kayaka Varsha’ on November 1, 2020.


