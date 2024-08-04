ADVERTISEMENT

KDA chairperson expresses concern over disappearance of languages

Published - August 04, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

Purushothama Bilimane, KDA chairperson, released two books in Shivamogga on Saturday.

The Hindu Bureau

Purushothama Bilimale released two books in a programme in Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Purushothama Bilimale, Chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority, has expressed concern over the disappearance of languages, spoken by small communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke after releasing two books in a programme in Shivamogga on Saturday. “The number of people speaking Koraga has come down drastically in recent years. Many such languages have already disappeared. Kannada is also facing a huge threat at the moment as a majority of parents opt for English as a medium of instruction for their children,” he said.

Two books—a collection of two plays written by K.Y. Narayanaswamy, professor of Kannada at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru, and a collection of essays, Navu Namma Nudi, written by Mallikarjun Meti, professor of Linguistics at Sahyadri Arts College in Shivamogga were released on the occasion. B.L. Raju, who teaches English at Government First Grade College at Ripponpet, and P. Bharathi Devi, who teaches Kannada at First Grade College in Holehonnur, spoke about the newly released books.

Both books were published by Aharnishi, a publishing house in Shivamogga.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US