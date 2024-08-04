GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KDA chairperson expresses concern over disappearance of languages

Purushothama Bilimane, KDA chairperson, released two books in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Published - August 04, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Purushothama Bilimale released two books in a programme in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Purushothama Bilimale released two books in a programme in Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Purushothama Bilimale, Chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority, has expressed concern over the disappearance of languages, spoken by small communities.

He spoke after releasing two books in a programme in Shivamogga on Saturday. “The number of people speaking Koraga has come down drastically in recent years. Many such languages have already disappeared. Kannada is also facing a huge threat at the moment as a majority of parents opt for English as a medium of instruction for their children,” he said.

Two books—a collection of two plays written by K.Y. Narayanaswamy, professor of Kannada at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru, and a collection of essays, Navu Namma Nudi, written by Mallikarjun Meti, professor of Linguistics at Sahyadri Arts College in Shivamogga were released on the occasion. B.L. Raju, who teaches English at Government First Grade College at Ripponpet, and P. Bharathi Devi, who teaches Kannada at First Grade College in Holehonnur, spoke about the newly released books.

Both books were published by Aharnishi, a publishing house in Shivamogga.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.