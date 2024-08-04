KDA chairperson expresses concern over disappearance of languages

Purushothama Bilimale, Chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority, has expressed concern over the disappearance of languages, spoken by small communities.

He spoke after releasing two books in a programme in Shivamogga on Saturday. “The number of people speaking Koraga has come down drastically in recent years. Many such languages have already disappeared. Kannada is also facing a huge threat at the moment as a majority of parents opt for English as a medium of instruction for their children,” he said.

Two books—a collection of two plays written by K.Y. Narayanaswamy, professor of Kannada at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru, and a collection of essays, Navu Namma Nudi, written by Mallikarjun Meti, professor of Linguistics at Sahyadri Arts College in Shivamogga were released on the occasion. B.L. Raju, who teaches English at Government First Grade College at Ripponpet, and P. Bharathi Devi, who teaches Kannada at First Grade College in Holehonnur, spoke about the newly released books.

Both books were published by Aharnishi, a publishing house in Shivamogga.