KDA chairman holds meeting in Shivamogga

Asks that Kannada get priority on government websites

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 07, 2022 19:33 IST

Kannada Development Authority chairperson T.S. Nagabharana has said Kannada should get priority on all government websites in the interest of locals visiting the sites regularly.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Nagabharana said many government websites, by and large, had given priority to Kannada on their home pages. But, a majority of information had been provided only in English. This should change. “All information that a visitor needs should be available in Kannada. The implementation of Kannada in administration should be 100%,” he said.

He pointed out that many government offices were not offering services in Kannada. The tender notifications issued by various departments remained in English. Banks hardly issue challans and forms in Kannada. “All forms should be made available in Kannada. Efforts should be made to give post-mortem reports in hospitals in Kannada,” he said.

The chairperson also instructed the officers to ensure all schools teach Kannada language up to Class 5.

Deputy Commissioner R. Sevamani, Additional DC Nagendra Honnalli and others were present.

