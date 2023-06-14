ADVERTISEMENT

KCET-2023 results to be announced on June 15

June 14, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Students outside a CET exam center at Canara PU College in Mangaluru on May 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), 2023 conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be announced on June 15, Thursday, at 9:30 a.m.

Minister for Higher Education Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will release the results at the KEA office. The results will be made available on the KEA website (http://kea.kar.nic.in), on the same day after 11:00 a.m.

The KCET-2023 was held on May 20 to 23 across the State, and around 2.39 lakh students appeared this year.

