KCET-2023 results to be announced on June 15

The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), 2023 conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be announced on June 15, Thursday, at 9:30 a.m.
Minister for Higher Education Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will release the results at the KEA office. The results will be made available on the KEA website (http://kea.kar.nic.in), on the same day after 11:00 a.m.
The KCET-2023 was held on May 20 to 23 across the State, and around 2.39 lakh students appeared this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT