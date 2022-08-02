KCET-2021 repeaters’ row: Govt. bound by KEA decision, says Minister

August 02, 2022 22:52 IST

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has reiterated that the academic marks of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 repeater students cannot be considered for the KCET-2022 ranking.

“The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) decision in this regard is right,” he said.

Repeaters of KCET-2021 have been protesting against their II Pre-University marks not being considered while assigning CET ranks and have threatened an indefinite fast from August 4.

“Considering the II PUC scores of these 24,000 repeaters now will be unfair to a total of 3 lakh students,” the Minister said at a press meet on Tuesday.

Dr. Narayan said the same yardstick was followed for 64 students from last year’s ICSE stream and 600 students from the CBSE stream. “There should be no confusion in this matter,” he said.

“We also discussed in various angles to help these 24,000 repeater students. Anything else will be unfair to a large number of others. There is a big difference in their rankings. Therefore, we concluded that the KEA stand is right. This issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai,” the Minister said.

The Minister appealed to the students and parents not to be panic.