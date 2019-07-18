KCCI writes to Minister on likely stoppage of flight services

In the wake of reports about Indigo Airlines planning to stop flight services from Hubballi to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai, the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged Union Minister of Civil Aviation to intervene in the matter. In a letter to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and also marked to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, which was released to the media on Wednesday, KCCI office-bearers have expressed shock over the development.

In the letter signed by Honorary Secretary of KCCI Vinay Javali, it has been pointed out that at present most of the flights originating from Hubballi to different destinations in the country were running almost full. Mr. Javali has drawn the attention of the Minister over the reported plan to stop air services from Hubballi Airport from August 1 on Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Chennai routes. He has also pointed out that online bookings for dates after August 1 for flights to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai were not being accepted.

He said that Hubballi-Dharwad being the second biggest municipal corporation and commercial centre, which houses the zonal headquarters of South Western Railway and is fast growing in terms of development, required more air connectivity to different places in the coming days.

Mr. Javali has, on behalf of the KCCI, requested the Union Minister to immediately intervene to ensure that the existing flight services continued without any hindrance in the interest of Hubballi- Dharwad and also of North Karnataka.

No communication

Meanwhile, when contacted, Airport Director of Hubballi Pramod Thakre told The Hindu that there had been no official communication from Indigo Airlines about stopping services from Hubballi airport.