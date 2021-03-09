KCCI welcomes reconstitution of Coastal Development Authority

Mangaluru

09 March 2021 01:11 IST

CPMTA seeks infrastructure grant to Baikampady Industrial Township

Welcoming the decision to reconstitute the Coastal Development Authority as Coastal Development Board, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the proposal to set up 1,000 electric vehicle charging units in the State will encourage more people to shift from petrol/diesel powered vehicles to electric powered vehicles in Dakshina Kannada that stands second in terms of registration of vehicles.

In a press release, KCCI president Isaac Vas said introduction of the Bill to reconstitute Coastal Development Authority as the Coastal Development Board would fuel development in the region. The government’s allocation of ₹66 crore for the plastic park in Ganjimutt will accelerate the implementation of the project.

While appreciating the move to provide loan upto ₹2 crore at 4% to women entrepreneurs, Mr. Vas said training micro units to sell their products online would go a long way in exposing micro units to the world. Outlay for conversion of sea water for agriculture use will help in meeting water needs of the coastal districts of Karnataka, he said.

Appreciating the move to upgrade 150 Government Industrial Training Institutes with an investment of ₹4,636 crore, Mr. Vas said allocation of fund of ₹500 crore for development of tourism points and proposed development of Netravathi and Gurupura rivers will help in boasting tourism potential.

Canara Plastic Manufacturers and Traders’ Association welcomed the announcement of Mangalore Panaji Seaway Project. Association president B.A. Nazeer in a release said the government should have provided infrastructure grant to Baikampady Industrial Township in the same as it is given to Peenya Industrial Township. In addition to loans and other incentives for women entrepreneurs the MSMEs were expecting more stimulus package post COVID-19 recession, he said.

Vinod Madhavan, dean-administration and associate professor (marketing area), TAPMI, Manipal, welcomed the move to digitalise Agriculture Produce Market Committee and said revamping health infrastructure in 19 districts and 100 taluk hospitals was the need of the hour. Reduction of stamp duty to 3% for the first registration of apartments will boost sales of existing inventory of apartments in Bangaluru and parts of the State. The Budget disappoints for continuing taxes on fuel and not making enough allocations of women’s safety. he said and not much has been done for develoopment of North Karnataka with respect to IT/Manufacturing business.